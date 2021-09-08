Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, was some million naira richer following her birthday celebration

Recall, Badmus had marked her 44th birthday with stunning new photos which she shared on Instagram

In her recent video, she showed off the bundles of N500 notes which she received from her friend and actress, Funke Akindele

Eniola Badmus and Funke Akindele have once again served major friendship goals on social media and fans are here for it.

Badmus celebrated her 44th birthday recently. Photo credit: @eniola_badmus, @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Cash for the birthday girl

Badmus recently took to her Instagram page to share a video of her bundles of N500 notes gotten as a gift from her bestie, Akindele.

Recall earlier, Legit.ng reported the news of how Badmus took to her Instagram page to celebrate her birthday with some gorgeous photos.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Well, following her birthday, the actress posted the video thanking Akindele for the monetary gift.

In her words:

"Thank you LAFUNKY for the cash gift I did not see this coming @funkejenifaakindele"

Check out the video:

Fans react

The viral video as seen above has gotten over 60,000 likes and lots of comments from fans of the plus-size actress.

reshapeme_nig:

"Doings get level get better friends oh e get why!. Happy birthday once again ma'am."

mummyanjie:

"Don't go and spray all dis money for party o.God bless you Aunty funke."

dupsymelody:

"Dear lord, please make me and all my true friends successful in life ooo. Chai... this really sweet my belle."

Birthday shoot

As is the norm with Nigerian celebrities, Eniola Badmus came through with the peng photos in honour of her birthday.

The movie star, who is fondly known as Senator Badosky, went all out for her big day as she rocked several gorgeous ensembles for her birthday shoot.

The movie star rocked a black tulle maxi dress as she posed in front of a flowery backdrop. Her hair was packed up in a bun and she kept her makeup on the natural side while going heavy around the eyes. She also shared three more looks.

Funke Akindele at 44

Meanwhile, August 24, 2021, marked the 44th birthday of Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele Bello and as always, she came through with the fashion goals.

If there is anything asides from filmmaking that the Jenifa star is good at, it is unarguably her ability to impress with her sense of style.

In this article, Legit.ng focuses on some of her pre-birthday/birthday looks that are definitely giving everything they intended!

Source: Legit.ng