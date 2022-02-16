Catherine Jidula, Stonebwoy's daughter, has got many talking with a new video drawing her cute self

Jidula is seen busily colouring the drawing when her mother approached and asked whom she was drawing

She responded that it was herself, and when her mother complimented her, Jidula's response has got many applauding her smartness

Stonebwoy’s daughter, Catherine Jidula Satekla, has stunned fans with yet another video of her displaying her smartness and cuteness.

In the video sighted by Legit.ng, Jidula is captured drawing and colouring an object on paper.

And when her mother, Louisa, asked her whom she was drawing, Jidula responded that she was drawing CJ, that is herself.

A collage of Jidula and the father, as well as a screenshot from her drawing video. Photo credit: @jidulaxii/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The mother asked again what exactly she was colouring at that moment and Jidula answered that she was colouring her hair.

Louisa admired her daughter’s work and complimented her saying it is nice.

Jidula responded: “uumhm”, as if to say she was already aware that her drawing and colouring is nice.

Fans react to Jidula’s video

Jidula’s video has got many admiring and praising her.

Addo Constance, for instance, was excited over Jidula’s last response to her mother:

addaconstance: “Her last response though.”

Agyare Daniella was wowed:

agyaredaniella1234: “Wow.”

Asward Haruna could not get more of Jidula:

aswardharuna: “My baby girl.”

Alphreda Acquah mentioned Jidula’s initials:

alphredaacquah: “CJ.”

Jidula’s fanpage described her as “next top artist”

princess_jidulaxii_fanpage:

“Next top artist.”

