Singer Davido continues to keep in shape with his intense workout sessions and he was recently joined by his daughter and her friends

Davido took to his Instastory channel with a video showing the moment Imade had a quick session with his boxing trainer

After rushing the trainer, the little girl faced her dad and landed some punches and kicks on him as he tried to block the attack

Friends and family members around Davido have occasionally had to participate in the music star’s intense workout sessions over the past few weeks.

This time around, the 30BG musician was joined by his first child, Imade, and some of her friends and he shared updates with his fans on Instagram.

Imade joins her dad Davido for workout session. Photo: @davido

A portion of his workout session captured the moment Imade had her boxing gears on and engaged her father’s professional trainer.

Imade kept the pace as her dad and other grownup folks cheered her on but a few seconds later she rushed the trainer with her ‘fiery’ punches.

Still determined to keep the fire going, Imade faced her dad who was seated and seemed to be catching his breath from his training.

The young one landed a few punches on her dad and even sneaked in a kick. Watch the hilarious video as seen online below:

Reactions

asa_nwa_baby said:

"In her mind now she's jackie chan ."

ladyfab18 said:

"One among the 3 who can kick David s leg and go scots free."

balo_ng said:

"The bond between a daughter and her father It's the most beautiful ❤️."

zira_everest_john said:

"Omo the aggression men, who was that white girl that gave a cheap shot Omo if imade land her one ehnnnnnn."

berry_etim said:

"That little leg kick."

dedancapuppyluv said:

"Imade was like "Im not on about punching no lito Karen" amma vex on the uncle cute."

