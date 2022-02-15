A popular Tik Tok dancer has been arrested by police in America during a public performance in a mall

The man shouted as the officers tried to get him out of the mall in the presence of many people in Houston

Social media users who reacted to the video said he was most probably arrested for disturbing public peace with loud music

A man who has become so popular on Tik Tok for dancing in public spaces has met his waterloo in a mall in Houston.

In a video reshared by Tunde Ednut on Instagram, the man could be seen making his famous waist and stomach moves before police officers swooped on him.

Many people wondered why he was arrested for dancing. Photo source: @cnljayyx2

The police took him away

They handcuffed and led him out of the mall as people watched and filmed the moment. The man kept screaming: "Don't touch me!"

The officers also wheeled out his music box. They tried as much as possible not to rough-handle him.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 35,000 likes and more than 900 comments when it was reposted on Instagram.

You think you are in Nigeria?

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

kemz_kemzy said:

"Make him go teach people for jail Tiktok small."

bettykelpvibes said:

"E been no know where him dey,,,,,kia my country people will never learn courtesy."

gkellymediapr said:

"But he is not a lazy youth at least he was creative Na abi."

mrcontent_ said:

"Na why i like Nigeria...U fit do anything for anywhere."

ca_t_h_e_r_i_n_e said:

"Make he go finish the dance for cell."

black_khalipha said:

"This tik tok dance thing is getting out of hands!!! How can you come to a busy shopping mall and play loud music and garter momentum just for tik tok video??"

