Popular Nigerian socialite, E-Money, is set to shut down social media with his upcoming 40th birthday party

The businessman took to social media to share throwback photos from 2005 of his fancy cars and how he has been balling for a long time

E-Money’s brother, Kcee, also posted a video online showing five huge cows gotten for the birthday party and noted that there is more to come

Nigerian billionaire businessman, E-Money, has continued to publicize his upcoming 40th birthday party on social media and promises to shut things down.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the socialite took fans down memory lane with throwback photos from 2005.

E-Money showed his numerous fans that he has been living life for a very long time after sharing photos of his fancy cars at the time which included a Lamborghini and a Hummer jeep.

E-Money shares throwback photos ahead of 40th birthday party. Photos: @iam_emoney1

Source: Instagram

In his caption he wrote:

“#THROWBACKYEAR2005 3 DAYS TO GO

#years back memories❤️GOD HAS BEEN SO GOOD TO ME YEAR #2005 LAMBORGHINI #HUMMERJEEP DAYS . #40thbirthday LOADING 18th & 19th Shut Down SENGEMENGE WORLD WIDE.”

See the post below:

Obi Cubana and more hail E-Money

A number of fans and stars trooped to E-Money’s page to react to his post. Read some of their comments below:

Obi_cubana:

“No be today!!.”

Tochi.official:

“Balling is a habit oh .”

Henryiyke1:

“Osi na Nwanta buru ogaranya ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Hardeyemi_wakil:

“God is great.”

KCee shows off huge cows for E-Money’s 40th birthday

Also on social media, E-Money reposted his music star brother, KCee’s video where he showed off some of the huge cows gotten for his birthday celebration.

In the short clip, KCee flaunted five huge cows already gotten for the celebration and noted that more was on the way.

He also noted that February 18 and 19 is a public holiday because of his brother’s birthday.

See the video below:

Fans’ reactions

Obinwanne01:

“E for energy .”

Eth.azz:

“Happy birthday in advance odogwu .”

King___dibi:

“The boss you are blessed sir.”

Vimkatech22:

“Oba reloaded .”

Femiblacq2020:

“E choke ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Nice one.

