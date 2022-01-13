Socialite E-Money has caused a massive stir on social media after sharing a post on his official Instagram page

The wealthy man was seen helping himself to an ice-cold glass of drink in his luxury kitchen but netizens were stunned by something else

A portion of the video captured E-Money stylishly walking on top of a TV screen that had been installed inside the floor of his kitchen

The video sparked different reactions from many people with some using the opportunity to point out the importance of having money

Popular businessman E-Money may have innocently shared a casual post on his Instagram page but he has inadvertently caused a stir on social media in the process.

In the short clip, the wealthy man was seen in his kitchen filling a glass cup with ice cubes before pouring himself a drink.

E-Money seen walking on top of TV installed inside his kitchen floor.

After serving the drink, E-Money stylishly strutted across his tastefully furnished kitchen and social media users couldn’t help but notice something strange on his floor.

Apparently, the wealthy man had walked on top of a large TV screen that has been carefully installed inside the floor of his kitchen.

Check out the video as reposted by celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut below:

Reactions

__annyb said:

"No be TV e step ontop waka pass so."

original__girrl_ said:

"Is the tv on the floor necessary."

gele_dare said:

"Wow tv dey for ground I know that one day I will make it ‍♂️."

opecole said:

"Is the tv on the floor for the house help?"

nightingale_signature said:

"some people have given themselves heaven on earth, they should not drag paradise with us again oooo."

iamnaniboi said:

"TV wey we dey find to hang for wall . Emoney d boss of all bosses."

domingo_loso said:

"Money is a key component in this life."

nellyblessing91 said:

"God, if I no make am for this life ehhhh...I no go like am at all."

