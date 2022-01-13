Money Good: Many Talk As Billionaire E-money Walks Stylishly on Top of TV Installed Inside His Kitchen Floor
- Socialite E-Money has caused a massive stir on social media after sharing a post on his official Instagram page
- The wealthy man was seen helping himself to an ice-cold glass of drink in his luxury kitchen but netizens were stunned by something else
- A portion of the video captured E-Money stylishly walking on top of a TV screen that had been installed inside the floor of his kitchen
- The video sparked different reactions from many people with some using the opportunity to point out the importance of having money
Popular businessman E-Money may have innocently shared a casual post on his Instagram page but he has inadvertently caused a stir on social media in the process.
In the short clip, the wealthy man was seen in his kitchen filling a glass cup with ice cubes before pouring himself a drink.
After serving the drink, E-Money stylishly strutted across his tastefully furnished kitchen and social media users couldn’t help but notice something strange on his floor.
Apparently, the wealthy man had walked on top of a large TV screen that has been carefully installed inside the floor of his kitchen.
Check out the video as reposted by celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut below:
Reactions
__annyb said:
"No be TV e step ontop waka pass so."
original__girrl_ said:
"Is the tv on the floor necessary."
gele_dare said:
"Wow tv dey for ground I know that one day I will make it ♂️."
opecole said:
"Is the tv on the floor for the house help?"
nightingale_signature said:
"some people have given themselves heaven on earth, they should not drag paradise with us again oooo."
iamnaniboi said:
"TV wey we dey find to hang for wall . Emoney d boss of all bosses."
domingo_loso said:
"Money is a key component in this life."
nellyblessing91 said:
"God, if I no make am for this life ehhhh...I no go like am at all."
Obi Cubana, E-Money, others sing and dance on private jet
Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that billionaire friends, Obi Cubana, E-Money, Kcee and more, came together to thank God for their wealth.
A video made the rounds of these men on a private jet singing praises to God and dancing while they thanked Him.
According to E-Money and the other men, God has been so good to them and fans gushed over their praise videos.
Source: Legit.ng