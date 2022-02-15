Tonto’s ex, Olakunle Churchill, has heartily celebrated his darling beloved wife, Rosy Meurer on the occasion of her 30th birthday

The doting husband flooded his Instagram page with pictures of his woman as he wished her a happy celebration

Churchill equally christened the actress ‘Anike’ as his followers and other well-wishers joined him in celebrating her

Actress Tonto Dikeh’s former hubby, Olakunle Churchill, recently took to his social media page in celebration of his wife Rosy Meurer.

The Nollywood actress clocked the big 30 on Tuesday, February 15, and she got glowing words from her husband.

Olakunle Churchill marks Rosy Meurer's 30th birthday. Photo: @olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Churchill flooded his page with pictures of the celebrant while expressing his undying love and stating that she’s the only woman who knows his heart.

See his post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In a different post, the doting husband announced that he has christened his wife Anike and told members of the public to take note.

He wrote:

"Call her by her yoruba name ANIKE. @official_rosymeurer This is your 3rd decade on planet earth, a great milestone worth celebrating. I wish you many more decades ahead. To the world out there you are simply one person, but to me, you mean the entire world. Happy birthday, my love."

See his post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

chyzzidada said:

"She looks like mercy Aigbe here. Happy birthday to you."

adeniokebalogun2014.gma said:

"Happy birthday to you beautiful Queen ANIKE ADE."

doni_divine1 said:

"Honestly I am very happy for you and I pray that the good lord will guide and protect your family with divine grace as our beautiful wife celebrate her birthday in Jesus mighty name amen ."

uwem_peters said:

"Happy birthday our wife, thanks for Loving Churchill, A wise woman builds her house, but the foolish pulls it down with her hands Proverbs 14:1 ."

2jaysfoods said:

"Happy birthday to your love. May your love ALWAYS be!!! #goodpeople ."

Rosy Meurer marks birthday of her first son

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Rosy Meurer dedicated a special post to her firstborn son on the occasion of his third birthday.

The doting mum and wife to Olakunle Churchill flooded her Instagram page with adorable pictures of the celebrant.

Fans and colleagues were spotted in the comment section with congratulatory messages for Rosy’s son.

Source: Legit.ng