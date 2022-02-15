Stephanie Coker ended Valentine's day on a high note for her husband as she went all out with the gift she got him

The media personality shared a video of the moment she presented her husband with a wristwatch worth millions of naira as his special lover's day gift

Stephanie's hubby was too stunned to speak as he opened the package to reveal the beautiful designer watch

Popular media personality Stephanie Coker was not only on the receiving end on Valentine's day as she made sure to put a smile on her husband's face as well.

In a video sighted on her page, her husband had his palms over his eyes as she dropped a package on his lap.

Stephanie Coker bought hubby an expensive watch for Valentine's Day Photo credit: @staphaniecoker

Source: Instagram

Even before opening the box, Stephanie's husband already knew that it was a designer wristwatch and he was too stunned to speak as he eventually brought the item out.

The media personality also hinted at how much money she spent to get her husband the luxury gift.

"My money has finished, please hit up my manager for new deals. Happy Valentine’s day zaddy, from the President of the Hot Wives Association. #valentinegift"

Watch the video below:

Reactions

idia.aisien:

"God ohhh!!! It’s remaining husband to give watch. @stephaniecoker you guys win, please I’m logging off IG!!"

officialpraiz:

"The look on his face #Priceless."

lolaoj:

"He laughed in disbelief well done girl that’s how it’s done."

tolubally:

"Wow, Weldone Steph ❤️ ❤️❤️"

thevirtuousstyle:

"He was obviously shocked! Lol at first it was like “ok” and then “what the hell” "

elizabeth_sho:

"Ah another level o but yes to caption."

chef_fregz:

"Wow. You really went over and beyond o. Well done!"

Lateef Adedimeji gives wife special Valentine's day gift

Popular Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji, got fans gushing over Valentine's day treat he gave his woman, Mo Bimpe.

Like many others, the movie star employed familiar tactics to surprise his wife as well as give her a romantic treat.

A video Lateef shared showed the moment the actor, followed by his wife, walked into a well-decorated room filled with red and white balloons, red roses, candles, as well as gifts.

