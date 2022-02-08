Kanye West is reportedly taking his time to sign papers that will deem him and Kim Kardashian legally single while their messy divorce continues

Recent reports suggest that the reality TV star is "done" with the superstar rapper's behaviour and the way he airs their dirty laundry in public

Just recently, the stunner's new man, Pete Davidson, had the internet in a frenzy when he referred to Kim as his girlfriend

Kanye West is reportedly taking his time to sign papers to deem Kim Kardashian legally single.

Source: Instagram

Recent reports suggest that the reality TV star is now frustrated because she's "done" with the Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker's delaying tactics. She just wants to get the divorce thing over and done with so she could move on with her life.

The News reports that Kanye West left the stunner fuming recently when he publicly aired their nasty divorce issues recently. A source claimed Kim Kardashian is now putting her foot down because she's done with being nice to Ye.

The publications also reported that Kim has had enough of the US rapper's "dramatic behaviour" especially after he put him on full blast recently for the way she's raising their kids.

Kanye West makes serious allegations against Kim Kardashian

In related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Kanye West’s ongoing feud with Kim Kardashian is far from over. The rapper now alleges that his estranged wife thinks he put “a hit out on her.”

In an Instagram post, Kanye shared a screenshot of a text that reads, "Send me Kim's number." It is unclear to who the text is addressed. In a previous Instagram post, Ye shared a text conversation he claims was with Kim's cousin where the relative seems supportive then asks about Yeezys in the same breath.

Pete Davidson calls Kim Kardashian his girlfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson had the internet in a frenzy when he referred to 41-year-old Kim Kardashian as his 'girlfriend' for the first time.

The 28-year-old comedian dropped the 'GF' word during a recent interview with People Magazine. According to E! News, Pete called the SKIMS founder his girlfriend when he explained how he has remained unfazed despite his recent rise in the spotlight.

Davidson also told the magazine that although fans scream something at him once in a while, his life in the public eye is not awful.

