Popular Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing is blushing on social media following her latest amazing gift

The actress was gifted a 3 bedroom duplex on a three plot of land that was given to her somewhere in Ogun state

Nkechi expressed her appreciation over the gesture and wondered what she did to deserve such a big gift

Ace Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing is grateful for the surprise birthday gift she got from a construction company.

The company announced that it will be constructing a three-bedroom duplex on the plots of land that was given to the movie star recently.

Nkechi Blessing gets new house, land as birthday gifts. Credit: @nkechiblessingsunday @omoluabibuildings

Source: Instagram

The company felt she deserved it and shared lovely images of the mansion on their Instagram page.

Check out their post below:

Nkechi on her part expressed surprise over the gesture and wondered what she did to get such a mouth-watering birthday gift.

She reposted the company's post and where she was presented with the documents to the new property.

The actress captioned her post:

"God is that you? This one shock me oooo."

Check out her post below:

Congratulatory messages

A number of Nkechi's fans and celebrity colleagues have congratulated her for her latest addition.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments on her post, read below:

Queenwokoma:

"Awwwnn you deserve it congratulations."

Chydove:

"Your guardian Angel in heaven is looking out for you. You’re a very kind an marvelous human. Happy birthday again baby."

Lush_herbals:

"Wow congrats, you deserve it, so hardworking."

Abeniabdulrasaq:

"Wow this is huge congratulations."

Eriata_ese:

"Congratulations hun you deserve it and more."

Ifeanyikalu1:

"Happy birthday and congratulations to you!"

Olamiposikalejaiye:

"Congratulations you deserve it momma happy birthday once again."

Exceptional_esc:

"Congratulations mama, you are blessed."

