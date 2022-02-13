Gospel singer Chioma Jesus clocked the big 50 on Saturday, February 12, and she took to social media in celebration

The much-loved musician flooded her Instagram page with several pictures specially taken to celebrate the new age

A video also captured the moment Chioma’s team members and loved ones serenaded her with a birthday song

Fans and colleagues in the industry equally flooded her comment section with congratulatory birthday messages

Nigerian gospel singer Chioma Jesus was filled with gratitude and appreciation to the Lord as she witnessed her golden jubilee in grand style.

The singer clocked the age of 50 on Saturday, February 12, and she went all out to celebrate the new age on social media.

Chioma Jesus marks 50th birthday in style. Photo: @officialchiomajesus

Source: Instagram

Chioma linked up with a photographer and they came up with beautiful images that got many people gushing over the musician.

The celebrant tagged the new age a ‘graceful 50’ as she flooded her official Instagram page with pictures from her birthday shoot that made the cut.

Check them out below:

A video post shared on her page also captured the moment some loved ones came together to serenade the celebrant with a birthday song.

Watch the video below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

evangelinedike7 said:

"Happy birthday ma, I celebrate the grace and annointing you carry, I wish you more strength and annointing in JESUS MIGHTY name Amen."

beatriceyemisi said:

"Congratulations dear daughter of Zion. Keep soaring in this your new age."

toyosi_kelvin said:

"Aaaaawwww❤️❤️❤️. God’s Goodness Looks good on you Ma. Happy Birthday Mama. His Grace and Mercy keep enveloping you all over."

nkiruolumideojo said:

"HappyMilestoneBirthday WOG..we celebrate you!"

chidinma_singsz said:

"Happy birthday my beautiful mother with swag and so much anointing, i love you mummy ❤️."

