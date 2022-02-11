Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and her relationship with movie producer and businessman, Kazim ‘Adekaz’ Adeoti, was perhaps the most talked-about celebrity relationship in recent times.

Both stars were previously married and tension was raised from both of their former partners on social media after Mercy and Adekaz went public with their relationship.

Not long after the relationship was unveiled online, Mercy received most of the bashing on behalf of her boo. However, she seemed unfazed.

Actress Mercy Aigbe and Adekaz tension fans with loved up photos. Photos: @realmercyaigbe

Not just that, other celebrities who showed a hint of support for the couple were also dragged and fans who made the same mistake were called names.

Despite all the heavy backlash, Mercy seemed unbothered and continued to focus on the positives while posting more photos of herself and her boo.

As Valentine’s Day draws closer, Legit.ng has decided to share romantic couple photos of Mercy Aigbe and Adekaz that they used to tension haters.

See below:

1. To have and to hold:

2. All I want is your waist:

3. Beside every successful man is a beautiful woman:

4. Owambe ready with beautiful eye candies:

5. A beautiful lady deserves a handsome man:

This celebrity couple will always spark reactions on social media, not all positive in nature, but there is no denying that they look lovely together.

I don't care who he is married to: Adekaz' first wife speaks up

Adekaz's first wife, Funsho, has dropped a cryptic message on social media about how her husband got to marry actress, Mercy Aigbe.

Taking to her Instagram story channel, Funsho noted that Adekaz can marry whoever he wants because she does not care.

Dropping a proverbial statement, she however added that she's not okay with Peter being robbed just for Paul to get paid.

"He can marry whoever he wants, I don't care. But robbing Peter to pay Paul is not ok", she said.

Mercy Aigbe dedicates post to haters

Popular actress, Mercy Aigbe, might not have given an official statement or reason for falling in love with her new man, Adekaz, but she has been taking care of her haters.

While the movie star has been bashed by many she seems to be unbothered but has been sending out word to those dragging her.

In a video sighted on Instagram, the actress was seen dancing to a song that highlighted terrible things that would happen to those who say bad things behind her back.

