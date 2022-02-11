Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has once again taken to social media to gush over her new husband, Kazim ‘Adekaz’ Adeoti

The movie star shared another gorgeous photo of herself with her man and bragged how he is D’Owner and she D’Owned

Unlike when the news of their marriage broke, the new photo garnered more positive reactions from celebs and fans

Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe, has now taken to social media for the umpteenth time to celebrate her new marriage with Kazim ‘Adekaz’ Adeoti.

The movie star posted a new romantic photo of herself with her man on her official Instagram page and accompanied it with an interesting caption.

Mercy Aigbe gushes over hubby Adekaz. Photos: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

According to her, Adekaz is D’Owner and she is D’Owned. The actress is no doubt already in the Valentines’ Day spirit.

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“D’Owner and D’Owned ❤️.”

See her post below:

Celebs and fans gush over Mercy and her boo

Unlike when Mercy first opened up about her relationship with Adekaz and drew backlash from fans, her new post had opposite reactions trailing it.

Many fans of the actress as well as her celebrity colleagues praised the couple.

Read some of their comments below:

Prettymikeoflagos:

“Full Stop .”

Bobrisky222:

“❤️.”

Ceolumineeofficial:

“❤️❤️❤️.”

Ibrahimchatta_lordthespis:

“Fine boy n fine girl ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Iamoyita:

“.”

Iamlizzyberry:

“Forever ma’am ❤️❤️❤️.”

Adire_by_her:

“ Aunty Mercy can pass for a 25 years old baby girl chai.”

Nelly_felix:

“This is beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Bkh_kitchen:

“I ask Almighty The Glorious, The Light, The Creator of Good, to make you a happy couple; kind, nurturing, ardent, sweet, polite, pacific yet passionate, caring without being suffocating, concerned but not intrusive, and strong as a team while still remaining firm and independent on your own. May you be blessed with an abundance of more wealth and the gratitude to keep you humble. May you have wonderful children, who are beautiful in wisdom, religion, manner, aspect, and heart; who would be a source of comfort and joy to you both..”

Interesting.

Mercy Aigbe supports husband as he urges youths to get PVC

Mercy Aigbe's husband, Kazeem Adeoti aka Adekaz is committed to motivating Nigerians to get their permanent voters card (PVCs) against 2023 elections.

In a post shared on Instagram, Mercy put up a photo of her husband on a flier urging Nigerian youths to get their cards.

According to Adeoti, bad officials are elected by citizens who do not vote and each vote is a right to determine how Nigerians are governed.

Source: Legit.ng