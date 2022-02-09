Mercy Aigbe's new husband, Kazeem Adeoti has joined several Nigerian who are urging people to participate in the forthcoming general elections

The actress took to her Instagram page with a poster of her man that urged Nigerian youths to get their permanent voter's card (PVCs)

Fans of the actress flooded the comment section with comments of approval and commendation for her man's statement

Mercy Aigbe's husband, Kazeem Adeoti aka Adekaz is committed to motivating Nigerians to get their permanent voters card (PVCs) against 2023 elections.

In a post shared on Instagram, Mercy put up a photo of her husband on a flier urging Nigerian youths to get their cards.

Adekaz advises Nigerian youths Phoyo credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

According to Adeoti, bad officials are elected by citizens who do not vote and each vote is a right to determine how Nigerians are governed.

Mercy also used the opportunity to praise her man for his campaign.

"Governance is the responsibility of every citizen irrespective of class, religion and tribal divisions. Everybody has a duty to get involved. Ours is a democratic process, you are encouraged to register for your Permanent Voters’ Card. It goes a long way, do so today. Signed, Hon. Kazim A Adeoti. Welldone King @kazimadeoti."

See the post below:

Reactions

Many people commended the Mercy and her hubby's stand on the forthcoming elections. Some fans could not help but guess that Adekaz would be running for office soon.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

