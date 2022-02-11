Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, has shown love to a young lady on social media who begged for funds

The lady had solicited funds from some Nigerian celebrities in order to pay for her father’s surgery

Don Jazzy sent the needy lady the N1.2 million balance needed for her father’s N2m surgery after her family raised N800,000

Popular Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, has once again shown that he is a cheerful giver going by his recent act on social media.

The celebrity music star gifted a young lady the N1.2 million balance needed for her father’s surgery after she begged for funds on social media.

Don Jazzy sends N1.2m to lady for her sick father's surgery. Photos: @donjazzy, @hillbabay4

Source: Instagram

It all started when a Twitter user identified as @Hillybaby4 shared a photo of her ailing father and his swollen face while explaining that he needed a surgery that will cost them N2 million.

According to her, she and her sister had tagged a lot of celebs on Instagram but help wasn’t forthcoming. Not stopping there, the young lady added that they had considered taking a loan but there will be no way for them to repay it.

She then tagged Don Jazzy on the post and noted that she was hoping he will help her.

Explaining further, @Hillybaby4 noted that the surgery cost is N2 million because it wasn’t a major one and they had already raised N800,000 while struggling to get the rest.

See her tweets below:

Don Jazzy to the rescue

Soon after @Hillbaby4 reached out to Don Jazzy, the music producer sent her the N1.2 million balance needed.

Not stopping there, he also apologized for his delay in sending the money while wishing her father a quick recovery.

See his post below:

Internet users react

This kind gesture and show of love from Don Jazzy earned a lot of applause from fans. Read some comments below:

Vincent.jagaban:

“Don Baba J has done way too good than Nigerian government. Baba you must live long in good health. #JAZZY4PRESIDENT.”

Irenejob:

“It’s the “Sorry for the delay” for me. Thank you @donjazzy .”

Iam_adamazi:

“And he still said "sorry for the delay" Don God bless you abundantly and perfect all that concerns you and your family You'll not know sickness in Jesus name, Amen .”

Nice one.

