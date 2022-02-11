Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has continued to mourn the death of her stepmother who raised her after her own mom’s death

The film star noted on social media that she does not want consolation messages or money from fans or colleagues

Tonto instead asked friends who want to support to pray for her and her family during this trying period

Popular Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has once again taken to social media to express her deep hurt over the death of her stepmother.

The film star’s stepmother who raised her after her own mother passed, reportedly died on January 16, 2022.

In a new post shared online by Tonto, the actress noted how she has never attended a burial and how her stepmother’s own will or might be the first one she will ever attend.

Tonto Dikeh continues to mourn stepmother's death.

The film star then apologized to people who might feel she is shutting them out by not carrying them along with burial proceedings.

According to her, if she invites her friends to the burial, she feels she will owe them the same and it is a debt she cannot repay.

Tonto asks for prayers, not money

Also in the emotional note, Tonto Dikeh told her well-wishers who want to show support for her to pray instead.

Not stopping there, she noted that no money should be sent to her or consolation messages because she doesn’t deal well with those.

See her post below:

Fans and celebrities console Tonto

Despite the actress’ plea for people not to send consolation messages, Tonto’s comment section soon became filled with words of support and sympathy from her fans and celebrity colleagues.

Read some of their comments below:

Realmercyaigbe:

“Sending you lots of love ❤️❤️❤️.”

Ayominianike:

“Hmmmmm grieving privately hmmm.”

Divine_jessybabystore:

“Be strong .”

Lipsybaby1:

“My condolences ❤❤.”

Mercy.emenike:

“The lord is your strength ma❤️❤️.”

Daddyfreeze:

“My condolence sis.”

So sad.

I'm not fighting anyone in 2022, Tonto Dikeh

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actress Tonto Dikeh revealed how she desires to deal with anyone that crosses her path on social media in 2022.

The actress said she will no longer engage in social media fights but will get the services of hackers who will bring down her opponents' accounts.

Tonto deleted the post but Nigerians got a glimpse of it and reacted to her comments accordingly.

