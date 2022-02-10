BBNaija’s Cross recently took time out of his schedule to tackle some Twitter trolls who came after him over the love triangle with Saskay and Jaypaul

Cross didn’t mince his words as he lashed out at a lady and said she only knows him because she was able to afford cable TV subscription

The reality star also set the record straight and mentioned how Saskay went ahead to lock lips with fellow ex-housemate, Jaypaul

It appears the 'situationship' drama from the Shine Ya Eyes season of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show is far from over.

Just recently, ex-housemate Cross spared the time to set the record straight as it regards his triangle with fellow reality stars, Saskay and Jaypaul, back when they were in Big Brother’s house.

Cross lambasts Twitter trolls over Saskay, Jaypaul triangle. Photo: @officialsaskay/@crossda_boss/@jaypaulmrflamez

Source: Instagram

One social media user had asked if men should steer clear of a lady they like in the case where she has a lot of admirers.

Cross was of the opinion that a man should keep chasing and his response made some users on the platform make references to his ‘situationship’ with Saskay.

Cross clamps down on trolls

One user had challenged Cross and reminded him of how he backed off from Saskay even after she made it clear that she was just friends with Jaypaul.

The Shine Ya Eyes star, in turn, fired back and mentioned how Saskay went on to lock lips with Jaypaul.

When Cross was reminded of how he did the same with several ladies in the house, he mentioned doing it with his ‘full chest’ and suggested that Saskay went behind his back.

The reality star was quick to send lightning and thunder the way of another user who challenged him over the matter.

See screenshots of his exchanges below:

Cross and Angel spoil each other with gifts in Dubai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija season 6 former housemates, Cross and Angel gave their fans something to talk about during their vacation in Dubai.

The reality stars showered each other with lovely gifts and they flaunted them on social media.

Angel got a lovely diamond bracelet from Cross and she retaliated as she also got him a gift, their fans have reacted to the kind gestures.

