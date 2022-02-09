Reality star Uriel Oputa has taken her fans and followers on social media on a trip down memory lane

Apparently, the former BBNaija housemate once nurtured the idea of becoming a music star just like Tiwa Savage

Uriel shared a photo from her Nigerian Idol audition years ago and recounted how she was turned down by the judges

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Uriel Oputa, has humoured members of the online community after sharing a portion of her past with them.

Apparently, the media personality once considered a career in the Nigerian music industry and she even nurtured the idea of being the next Tiwa Savage.

BBN's Uriel shares photo from her Nigerian Idol audition. Photo: @urielmusicstar

Source: Instagram

Uriel chased after her dream of being a music superstar by auditioning for the popular Nigerian Idol singing competition.

Unfortunately, things didn’t quite go her way as she recalls getting turned down by judges during the audition stage.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Uriel recounted how she went home and treated herself to a nice meal after the rejection.

Interestingly, she didn’t let the first rejection stop her as she went for another audition in the year that followed.

Uriel wrote:

“Chai the next audition that year they come give me Wild Card. I refused to go home wetting be wild card biko? Who is wild here ?”

See her full post below:

Reactions

shop.neen said:

"Gentle reminder that people are not over night successes, they worked their way to the top . Well done URIEL ."

alionote said:

"Even the way you wrote the caption I can tell you're still pained ."

kelechiogbuaku said:

"@urielmusicstar many wanted to try but didn’t have the guts or chance . At least you tried and it’s in the records."

idyl_music said:

"I swear na audition I first see you. ."

kemenfitness said:

" thank God for faith..."

BBNaija's Uriel shares dating tips for her admirers

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija star, Uriel Oputa disclosed how she desires to enjoy every of her date times with her admirers.

The reality star said she prefers herself and her admirer to just share a bottle of drinks instead of splashing money on it.

She further revealed that she loves it more when she and her man spoil themselves at home instead of outside.

Source: Legit.ng