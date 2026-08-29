Heavy gunfire and explosions were reported near Niamey's airport and the security perimeter around the presidency on Saturday

A member of Niger's Consultative Council announced the attack on Facebook, saying the situation was under control, but witnesses told a different story

Analysts are split on whether the attack was carried out by jihadists, coup plotters, or armed rebel groups

Gunshots and heavy explosions rocked parts of Niamey, the capital of Niger Republic, on Saturday, August 29, in what is now the third such incident in the country this year.

According to Reuters, the attack began early Saturday morning, August 29, and lasted roughly two hours, with violence concentrated around the international airport and the security zone near the presidency.

Heavy gunfire and explosions shook Niamey on Saturday morning, August 29. Photo credit: @smai8370

Source: Twitter

Bana Ibrahim, a member of Niger's Bureau of the Consultative Council, announced the attack on Facebook, writing:

"Another cowardly attack against Base 101 and once again our defense and security forces have ensured."

He added that the situation was "under control." However, witnesses told Reuters that fighting continued even after his post went up.

Earlier in 2026, jihadists struck Niamey twice, with both attacks targeting areas of the capital including the airport.

Who is behind Saturday's attack?

No group has claimed responsibility for the violence, and both the identity of the attackers and their motive remain unknown. Observers offered competing explanations.

Wasim Nasir, a French journalist who covers Sahel conflicts, posted on X that the attack was likely a "coup d'état" and a "settling of scores between military personnel."

Conflict researcher Hasret Kargin was more cautious, saying "there is currently no information on whether the attack was carried out by jihadists or was an attempted coup," and adding that "rebel groups could also be added to the list of possibilities."

Niger has faced persistent threats from armed groups, including affiliates of the Islamic State and al-Qaeda operating across the Lake Chad basin and the wider Sahel region.

Niger under Junta rule

General Abdourahamane Tchiani has led Niger's military government since July 2023, when soldiers seized power and detained the elected president, Mohamed Bazoum.

Since then, the junta has struggled to contain jihadist violence while also navigating a tense relationship with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which condemned the coup.

As of the time of this report, the government had not issued any further official statement on Saturday's attack.

Terrorists destroy bridge in Niger

Previously, Legit.ng reported that suspected terrorists detonated an explosive on a strategic bridge in Niger State on the evening of Sunday, March 22, severing a vital transport link used by traders and residents across several communities.

The blast destroyed the bridge along the Wawa Luma Guffanti road, a route that connects rural settlements, farmlands and major markets in the area, Premium Times reported.

Source: Legit.ng