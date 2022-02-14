Days after revealing that they are expecting a second child together, BBNaija’s Bambam and Teddy A have gotten social media users gushing again

The husband and wife took to their respective Instagram pages with heart-melting maternity shoot pictures

Fans and colleagues also congratulated the reality stars as they prepare to welcome a new member to their family

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates Bambam and Teddy A have held social media users to ransom with new pictures shared on their respective Instagram pages.

Just days after revealing that they are expecting a second child together during an episode of their reality show, the husband and wife have now made things even more official.

Bambam and Teddy A release adorable maternity shoot photos. Photo: @iamteddya/@mofebamuyiwa

Source: Instagram

The two were beautifully captured by celebrity photographer, Mofe Bayumiwa, in maternity photos that have since gone viral online.

Some of the pictures captured the husband and wife in warm and intimate poses with Bambam gently caressing the little one in her womb.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Another picture saw the husband and wife almost locking lips. Check out the images as shared by the reality stars below:

Reactions

kennethokolie said:

"Congratulations to you and wifey @bammybestowed ."

elle_banky said:

"Some people said it won’t stand , now it’s standing tall far above principalities and power.... Forever is the deal congrats guys ."

cso_pearl said:

"It's the passion for me ❤️❤️. Congratulations Mami and Papi."

kenniewillz said:

"God when me sef go snap this kain picCongratulations to you & yours BamBam."

meet_oeezspecial said:

"Congratulations guys, safe delivery sweetie."

official_babyphatness said:

"Congratulations guys so happy for you."

iamthatibk said:

"Wow congratulations another beautiful baby."

9ice and wife welcome their second child together

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that 9ice and his wife, Sunkami Ajala, announced the birth of their second child on social media.

The singer flooded his Instagram page with adorable photos as he celebrated his woman and promised to love her forever.

The new mum equally shared her baby bump photos on Instagram as she extended her sincere gratitude and appreciation to the almighty.

Fans, colleagues and other well-wishers flooded the Instagram pages of the celebrity couple with congratulatory messages.

Source: Legit.ng