Nigerian singer, Timaya’s second baby mama, Tamara, has replied actress Carolyn Danjuma on social media

Carolyn had accused Tamara of paying blogs to peddle rumours about her being in a relationship with the singer

In reaction to Carolyn’s claims, Tamara advised the actress not to think to highly of herself and described her as a kola nut

Nigerian singer, Timaya’s name has been dragged into an altercation between his second baby mama, Tamara and former actress, Carolyn Danjuma.

Tamara and Carolyn traded words on social media after the ex-actress claimed that the former had paid blogs to peddle news about her.

It all started when Carolyn claimed bloggers were writing rubbish about her being in a relationship with Timaya. According to her, they are just friends.

Timaya’s 2nd baby mama Tamara slams Carolyn Danjuma

She claimed the bloggers were cooking up stories for clout and seemed to think Timaya’s second baby mama, Tamara was behind it.

The actress had ended her long note with a message to Tamara, saying she had seen her handwork.

See her post below:

Tamara replies

Not long after Carolyn accused her of being behind her bad press, Tamara took to her page to share her opinions about the former actress.

In Tamara’s letter to Carolyn, she explained that the former actress is too small of a person for her to contact and pay blogs to write about.

The singer’s baby mama went ahead to describe Carolyn as everybody’s property by calling her ‘kola nut’.

She wrote:

“If I'm with Timaya and I'm worried about him being with other woman/women up to a low point of contacting bloggers, trust me sist, you can never make that list! COS NA COLA-NUT U BE ! Don't think too highly of yourself, you no hard like that, everyone knows, and you know too.”

Not stopping there, Tamara added that not too long ago, Carolyn used to be her elder brother’s kola nut and she was surprised to see she has changed base.

See the scathing post below:

Internet users react

Tamara’s response to Carolyn drew a lot of reactions on social media. Read some of their comments below:

Knoxaffordables:

“Tamara no show Love/mercy atall o♀️♀️♀️.”

Barakazy

“Dam*n!! That clap back went to Harvard .”

Kum3333:

“Tamara is not a nice galOmo see clapback .”

Itsevasgram:

“She say na COLA NUT Hmm! It may seem as though... .”

Iam__anne_:

“CHULO no kuku send both of una. two adults acting like kids.”

Jsp_official_:

“Moral of the story: No try Niger Delta girls. As their mouth be na so their moves be. Caro, yellow sisi abeg die the matter make dem for no turn you to real hausa kolanut‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️.”

Pheelz0232:

“Oouch…. She brought C4 to a broom fight… what did we carry what did you throw .”

Hmm.

