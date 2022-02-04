Looks like all is not well in the home of Nigerian celebrity Ubi Franklin’s baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa and her new husband, Thompson, has now blocked her

It was noticed that the husband blocked Sandra on social media after a chat where she stated that he didn’t want her kids in his house leaked online

According to the chat, Sandra noted that her children no longer lived with her because Thompson did not want them around

Nigerian talent manager, Ubi Franklin’s baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa seems to be facing another tough time with her new husband, Steve Thompson.

In a new development, it was discovered that Thompson had blocked Sandra on social media for the umpteenth time.

Sandra Iheuwa's husband Steve Thompson blocks her on IG. Photos: @ubifranklin, @sandraiheuwa, @sabiradio

Sandra's leaked chat

This Instagram blocking came not long after Sandra’s chat about Thompson’s feelings about her children leaked on social media.

In the chat, Sandra had exposed how Thompson did not like kids and did not want her children in the house.

Sandra also admitted in her chat that her children no longer stayed with her because of it. According to the chat, she also added that Thompson was always talking down on her children and saying he was doing them a favour by roofing them.

See the leaked chat below:

Internet users react

This new development between Sandra and her husband Thompson has raised many reactions from online users. Read some comments below:

Official_amababy:

“If there’s anyone to be blamed here is the friend she opened up about what’s going on in her home only for that person to send the conversation to bloggers…. Nonsense.”

Thevc_store:

“Who leaked the chat for Godsake …. All these foes in disguise of friends.”

Organicoilplus:

“The person that leaked that chat is an enemy in disguise how can someone trust you this much and you did this, when he said he's own did she block him smh men can't take what they dish out.”

Belindaoma:

“These two are not good for each other abi what’s all these dramas everyday? I’m sure a friend leaked this. ♀️.”

Angel1_of_phcity:

“Again? It’s like this Steve guy has issues o.”

Mz_ekaji:

“You guys need to leave this lady alone, she is pregnant and needs a stress free life. Marriage isn’t about Instagram for God’s sake!”

Veeveerich:

“This man is Heartless. Dear Ladies before accepting a divorcee, Kindly investigate what went wrong in his previous marriage.”

Cravesbychi:

“That guy doesn't even look like someone that has small affection for his wife.”

Ndidi_ohia:

“Make she leave the man house, enough is a enough! The man no love her.”

Nawa o.

Ubi Franklin told to collect his child with Sandra

Popular Nigerian talent manager, Ubi Franklin, has been called out again for the umpteenth time in regards to his child with his fourth baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa.

Just recently on social media, a post made by one @trapselena trended online as she shared details about Ubi’s child with his baby mama and Sandra’s other kids.

The poster called on Ubi to go and carry his child with Sandra. The person further claimed that Sandra’s kids were living like orphans in strangers’ houses.

The social media page also claimed that Sandra sent her kids away to live with her friend because her new husband didn’t want them in his house.

