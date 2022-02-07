Shatta Wale and Medikal have been criticised for copying a music video concept belonging to American musicians Lil Wayne and DaBaby

They used the same concept for their Stubborn Academy music video which they are currently working on to release

Both videos show scenes from the hospital and how the singers received medical care for their ailments

Some fans have slammed the two friends for going that direction, and even suggested a better concept they could have used

Controversial Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, and his colleague Medikal have been slammed for copying Lil Wayne and DaBaby’s Lonely video concept for their Stubborn Academy song.

Legit.ng’s analysis on both videos shows that they have the same idea and storyline with almost similar scenes.

The basic idea or concept of both videos is someone being cured of their mental challenge.

A collage of shots from Lil Wayne and DaBaby's Lonely video and Shatta Wale and Medikal's Stubborn Academy video. Photo credit: @shattawalenima/Instagram @dababy/Youtube

In the case of DaBaby and Lil Wayne, it is understood that they felt lonely for not seeing their girlfriends and so they had a mental issue because of that.

However, in the case of Shatta Wale and Medikal’s Stubborn Academy, the concept is not very clear:

Fans react to Shatta Wale and Medikal’s video

The video has triggered massive reactions on social media with many people making fun of Shatta Wale and Medikal.

Lino, for instance, raised the alarm that the Stubborn Academy video was a stolen concept:

lino_krenshaw_:

“Hahahaha Y’all go check DABaBY and lil Wayne video clip ... same concept.”

Kweku realised that it was the “exact” thing:

Kwekurick:

“@lino_krenshaw_ exact!.”

10001 Niggas wondered what the video even was:

10001niggas_:

“Ah Wat art dis.”

Expensive Lifestyle blog suggested that Shatta Wale and Medikal could have used school kids

expensive_lifestyle_blog:

“They should have used class room and small kid and Stubborn kids like school living."

Pablo wondered if the song was worthy of a video investment:

g4_pablo:

“Is this song really worthy of a video investment.”

Source: Legit.ng