Nigerian singer, Dbanj, recently surprised fellow music star, Kizz Daniel, with a visit to his studio, Asgard

Dbanj who visited Asgard alongside Ikechukwu, was seen giving Kizz Daniel a very big hug

The sweet moment was captured on video and fans on social media gushed over the display of brotherly love between both men

Popular Nigerian singer, Dbanj and another music star, Kizz Daniel, recently shared a wholesome moment that had fans gushing on social media.

A video made the rounds showing the moment Dbanj and Kizz Daniel shared a very big hug after the former paid him a visit at his music studio.

Dbanj and Kizz Daniel share big hug in emotional video. Photos: @kizzdaniel

In the viral clip, Dbanj and Kizz Daniel were seen sharing a very tight hug as if they were long lost brothers who had not seen each other in years.

The two singers stepped apart for a brief moment to look at each other before continuing their emotional hug. Onlookers who were also present at the studio were very impressed by the display that they made videos while letting both stars enjoy their moment.

In the caption of the clip, Kizz Daniel explained that Dbanj had come to his studio, Asgard, with rapper Ikechukwu.

Not stopping there, Kizz noted that Dbanj is also from Ogun state just like him. He wrote:

“So banga @iambangalee came to Asgard (my studio) with @official_ikechukwu I love ❤️ BTW - He is from Ogun State Just like me ”

See the video below:

Internet users react

The video left a number of fans emotional while some of them speculated that a music collaboration might be in the works for both stars. Read some of their comments below:

Demo__uk:

“This bromance >>>>.”

Freesiafoodies:

“Dbanj’s dress sense has been consistent back to back. The Onomatopoeia is gbas gbos gbas. Baba is . Love to see this show of love .”

Soupamarket:

“Love this ❤️.”

_____Finegirlleesha:

“Ogun state people are fine shaaaaaaawe too cute Abeg.”

Chisommargaretokoye:

“Guyz learn frm my kizz o hugging ya fellow man is not a sin .”

Iam_abbascali:

“Good people. I love it when I see people hugging tho .”

Lord_raytv:

“Nor hit song D banj dey find so?”

Chinoo_interiors:

“I really just love seeing these artistes happy and chilling together ❤️.”

Nice one.

