Nigerian media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, recently left fans talking after sharing a post on social media

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) host, in one of his latest Instagram posts, rocked a pair of unique pants

Many internet users have reacted to the photos with some hailing the fashionista celebrity for his sense of style

If there is one thing certain about Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, it definitely is the fact that he is a boss when it comes to fashion and style.

The popular media personality and Big Brother Naija host has over the years become one of Nigeria's fashion icons and a brief trip to his social media page will show you why.

The media personality rocked a stylish pair of pants. Photo credit: @ebuka

Well, it's 2022 and it doesn't look like he is backing down on serving hot looks.

Just recently, he took to his Instagram page of over 3 million followers to share photos of himself rocking a look that only he can pull off.

In the photos, he is seen sporting a black turtleneck top which he tucked into a pair of grey stripe pants by Sense Of Humour Ng.

However, these pants aren't your regular pants as they feature a drape across the front part.

He accessorised with a pair of black boots.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Reactions

jmartintv:

"Always setting the standard."

effoduh:

"You’re in a league of your own, Nna! "

mosicated:

"Just thinking how person fit waka with this kind of trousers."

switb2b:

"Everything always look good on ebuka ❤️"

chinonsotherevolutionary:

"You’ve renewed headaches for some people’s tailors."

heisklein_1:

"Make them leave fashion for you"

__.heis.collins:

"This fit is "

adamary7414:

"Nice outfit..... that's one thing I know about you ....your outfit is always one in town."

