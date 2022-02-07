It's a Boy: Kylie Jenner Welcomes Second Child with Lover Travis Scott
Billionaire and former Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) star, Kylie Jenner, is a mother of two.
Kylie and her boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their second child on February 2, 2022.
The reality TV star and beauty mogul announced the good news on Instagram, confirming she had given birth to a bouncing baby boy.
She shared a white and black photo of her eldest daughter Stormi holding her newborn's hand, indicating the birth date accompanied by a blue heart.
" 2/2/22," she posted.
Kylie kept her pregnancy under wraps until September 2021, when she posted a photo of her receiving a sonogram with Stormi and Scott by her side.
Kylie's sisters, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and her boyfriend Scott, commented on her post with blue and gold heart emojis.
Kylie welcomed her second child a day after Stormi's fourth birthday on February 1.
Fans congratulate Kylie
kourtneykardash:
"Mommy of two life ❤️."
thacarterb:
"Beautiful mama and beautiful baby #2 "
oliviapierson:
"Congratulations baby!"
bianca_1991:
"Stormi 2/1 and baby 2/2...such a blessing!"
foreverkhadijah:
"We love you baby❤️."
itsjohnnycyrus:
"Congratulations Kylie."
anthonin:
"Born on 2/2/22? A flex no one can buy."
Kylie hits 300 million followers on Instagram
In a related story about the young billionaire, Legit.ng previously reported that media personality Kylie Jenner made a huge milestone with her social media following.
The billionaire businesswoman's followership on Instagram got people talking about her as she amassed 300 million fans on the platform.
Some social media users were, however, unconcerned about Kylie's achievement on the photo-sharing platform.
