Billionaire and former Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) star, Kylie Jenner, is a mother of two.

Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed a bouncing baby boy on February 2, 2022. Photos: Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner.

Kylie and her boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their second child on February 2, 2022.

The reality TV star and beauty mogul announced the good news on Instagram, confirming she had given birth to a bouncing baby boy.

She shared a white and black photo of her eldest daughter Stormi holding her newborn's hand, indicating the birth date accompanied by a blue heart.

" 2/2/22," she posted.

Kylie kept her pregnancy under wraps until September 2021, when she posted a photo of her receiving a sonogram with Stormi and Scott by her side.

Kylie's sisters, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and her boyfriend Scott, commented on her post with blue and gold heart emojis.

Kylie welcomed her second child a day after Stormi's fourth birthday on February 1.

Fans congratulate Kylie

kourtneykardash:

"Mommy of two life ❤️."

thacarterb:

"Beautiful mama and beautiful baby #2 "

oliviapierson:

"Congratulations baby!"

bianca_1991:

"Stormi 2/1 and baby 2/2...such a blessing!"

foreverkhadijah:

"We love you baby❤️."

itsjohnnycyrus:

"Congratulations Kylie."

anthonin:

"Born on 2/2/22? A flex no one can buy."

