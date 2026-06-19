S&P Global Energy says Nigerian fuel marketers are increasingly importing Dangote Refinery products through the offshore trading hub in Lomé, Togo

Between March and May 2026, more than 70 to 80 per cent of fuel imported into Nigeria by sea originated from Dangote Refinery

Dangote Refinery is also expanding its global reach, supplying to countries including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and South Africa

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigerian fuel marketers are increasingly importing refined petroleum products produced by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery through the offshore ship-to-ship (STS) trading hub in Lomé, Togo, despite the refinery’s growing capacity to supply the domestic market.

Speaking during a webinar organised by the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), S&P Global Energy analyst Matthew Tracey-Cook said the trend reflects the growing influence of the Dangote Refinery in regional fuel trade while also pointing to possible differences between local and international pricing structures.

Dangote Fuel Returns to Nigeria Through Togo as Marketers Ramp Up Imports

Source: Getty Images

According to him, the movement of products from Dangote’s coastal facilities to Lomé and back into Nigeria has become increasingly common, underscoring the close commercial relationship between the refinery and the West African trading hub.

Dangote products dominate imports into Nigeria

Tracey-Cook explained that Dangote-origin products now account for a significant share of fuel imported into Nigeria by sea, excluding volumes transported by trucks.

He noted that over the past six months, the refinery’s output has become the primary source of waterborne petroleum imports into Lagos and other parts of the country.

Data presented during the webinar showed that between March and May 2026, more than 70 to 80 per cent of refined products imported into Nigeria originated from Dangote Refinery before being re-imported through coastal trading channels.

A similar pattern has emerged in the diesel market, with S&P Global figures indicating that Dangote’s role in supplying products into Nigeria has expanded considerably.

Lomé remains a strategic regional hub

Despite the increase in direct supplies from Dangote, Tracey-Cook said the offshore Lomé market remains a critical logistics centre for fuel distribution across West Africa.

He explained that the hub enables large medium-range tankers to offload cargoes, which are then transferred onto smaller vessels capable of accessing ports that cannot accommodate bigger ships.

He said:

“Lomé has become an increasingly important transshipment hub for filling regional shortages across the region. It serves an important purpose, given that many ports in West Africa don’t have the capacity to take a fully laden MR-sized vessel."

Although Dangote has strengthened direct coastal deliveries, he noted that trading activity through Lomé remains higher than 2024 levels, with particularly strong volumes recorded during November and December 2025.

Charts presented at the event showed substantial exports from Dangote to offshore Lomé, including petrol, diesel, aviation fuel and other refined products. The trading hub receives supplies from multiple sources but consistently handles significant cargoes from the Nigerian refinery.

Export growth and pricing dynamics

Tracey-Cook also highlighted unusual pricing developments in the region since the outbreak of the Middle East crisis.

He observed that petrol prices in West Africa are currently trading at levels significantly above those seen in Europe, a departure from normal seasonal market patterns.

He added that Dangote’s petrol pricing remains closely linked to benchmarks established at the Lomé STS market, while price differences between both locations provide opportunities for traders to manage market risks.

Dangote targets mega free trade zone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Aliko Dangote announced plans to build a large industrial and free trade zone in Olokola, Ondo State, to attract investors and boost manufacturing

The project will provide its own power, water, gas, and logistics infrastructure to help businesses operate without the challenges of inadequate utilities

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has welcomed the investment, saying it will create jobs, drive industrial growth, and strengthen the state's economy

Source: Legit.ng