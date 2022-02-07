Former BBNaija housemate, Lilo Aderogba, recently clocked 25 and she was celebrated by her friends, fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry

The reality star threw an intimate party where she hosted some of her fellow BBNaija stars among other celebrity guests

Laycon, Nengi, Dorathy were among those spotted in videos that surfaced from the star-studded birthday party

Ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Lilo Aderogba clocked a new age on Sunday, February 7, and the reality star received an overwhelming show of love from members of the online community

Lilo flooded her page with some lovely pictures to mark the new age and many were seen in the comment section celebrating with her.

Ozo, Dorathy, Liquorose, others storm Lilo’s 25th birthday party. Photo: @liloaderogba/@goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

The celebrant equally expressed her gratitude and appreciation to God for making her witness her 25th year on earth.

See her post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Lilo throws a birthday party

Interestingly, the celebration didn’t stop on social media as Lilo made sure to host her friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry to a cool birthday party.

Videos spotted on social media captured the moments some of the BBNaija star’s friends and colleagues made their arrival at the venue of the event.

Fellow Lockdown stars Nengi, Laycon, Dorathy among others all showed up to celebrate with Lilo.

See videos below:

Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Liquorose, was also out for the birthday girl. Male ex-housemates Neo, Ozo, Tochi, Prince and TrikkyTee were also spotted at the party to celebrate one of their own.

See the video below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

Fans who couldn't be present at the party all wished the celebrant a happy birthday celebration. Read some of their messages below:

officialosas said:

"Happy birthday baby gal! Loads of luv and hugs have a beautiful time celebrating."

toyin_max2 said:

"Happy birthday to you baby girl. God bless your new age."

oge_sarah said:

"Happy birthday baby girl... More prosperous years to come."

ronastygee said:

"Happy blessed birthday my fellow aquarius goddess, wishing you more life and wins,love you so much."

Nollywood's Fathia Balogun marks birthday in style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actress, Faithia Williams, turned a year older on February 5, 2022, and she hosted friends to a big party.

The film star also made a dramatic entrance at her star-studded party after she rocked an Egyptian queen outfit.

Photos and videos of Faithia’s outfit to her birthday party raised a series of interesting reactions from online fans.

Source: Legit.ng