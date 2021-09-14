Conscious musician, Seun Kuti, has made an appeal to religious leaders to change the way they preach to their followers

The singer advised that when people are not performing well even in religious organisations, they change them and not pray for them

Kuti opined the module that needs to be passed on to the Nigerian populace is to fight for the country to make significant changes

Son of late legendary Afrobeats pioneer, Seun Anikulapo-Kuti has called on religious leaders to change the way they preach to their congregation whenever they are on the pulpit.

Seun who is known for being outspoken on topical issues and a freedom fighter posted an inscription that seems like a piece of advice on his Instagram page.

Seun Kuti has called on Nigerian religious leaders to stop praying for the country. Credit: @bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

He noted that priests and imams should forget their fears and face reality.

"Dear priest/Imam, Stop saying pray for Nigeria and start telling the people to fight for Nigeria, abi you dey fear say dem go fight you too?"

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The singer followed it up with a caption that simply indicated that when someone is not performing even at churches, the church replaces them but when it is the turn of Nigeria, the sermon is different.

Kuti also added that the citizens should stop praying for their leaders and Nigeria, but rather fight for their country.

"Switch up the sermon! I mean when some Pastors in some churches weren’t performing, we didn’t pray for them, we sacked them ( fought) from office. he pastor no pray for am o but everyday pray for Nigeria, pray for your leaders. FIGHT FOR NIGERIA."

Nigerians react

blackgirlsfly:

"Facts !!!!!!! If people fought the trajectory of Nigeria would be different !!!

obels92:

"If say pray for Nigeria dey work, leaders for dey arrest pastors wey dey suggest am."

agwu00:

"The Catholic Church literarily made a prayer for Nigeria, they have been reciting this prayer for over a decade am sure nothing done happen. Instead Na so so backwards Naija de regress to………….Finally, folks should start fighting for their lives than praying for their lives."

believers_mindset:

"The priests and Imams are part of the ruling system, The governmental system is the rat, Priests and Imams na the gentle wind to blow as the system dey eat us."

reignroman5:

"They've been praying since 1960 and it will continue to get worse because prayer is wishful thinking. If wishes were horses beggars will ride."

chidinwo:

"Honestly, the message is exhausting to hear. Pray, pray, pray with no action is dead!"

Seun Kuti did not walk out on Governor Sanwo-Olu

There was a wide report that Seun Kuti walked out on Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during his sister Yeni-Kuti's 60th birthday celebration at the Afrikan Shrine earlier this year.

Legit.ng later reported that the celebrant, Yeni, cleared the air that Seun did not disrespect the governor or walked out on him and pleaded that her brother has home training.

She maintained that what happened was the security aides of the governor, who were only doing their job, pushed Seun's wife and he got upset about it.

Source: Legit