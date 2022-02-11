An Oyinbo man who is currently touring Nigeria has declared that the country is very safe and that he is enjoying himself

The man visited a waterfall in Ekiti state where he was seen waving the Nigerian flag, wearing boxer shorts

Mixed reactions have trailed his declaration of the country as safe with some Nigerians asking him to also pay a visit to other parts of the nation

An Oyinbo man is currently having a nice time in Ekiti state and he has taken to the internet to let his friends know how safe a country Nigeria is.

According to the man, contrary to what the international media reports of the country, Nigeria is not insecure.

The man waved the Nigerian flag in video.

Source: Instagram

He waved the Nigerian flag

Sharing a video of himself cooling off at a waterfall in Ekiti state, the man said while waving the Nigerian flag:

"Wellcome to Nigeria. As you can see, a lot of people don't think of Nigeria as the safest country, but that is not at all true. I'm here in beautiful Ekiti state, in the middle of the country at this amazing waterfall. I'm completely safe, I'm not dead. Everything is fine about this trip. Even though Nigeria gets a bad name in the international media and news, none of that is true. You gotta come here and see it for yourself."

Nigerians react to his declaration

Nigerians quickly picked it up with the man after the video was shared on Instagram by @lindaikejiblog. Here are a few of what they are saying:

@miscreantscomedy commented:

"Okay, pray you remain safe after this video. U don’t know Nigeria like to shock person."

@rickybazeup said:

"Lol travel from Abuja to Kaduna first if you reach I go give you next location."

xom_mie wrote:

"Nigeria is very safe my dear.. thanks for clearing the air."

@hrh_henray remarked:

"We have to start marketing this country positively to attract investors."

Watch the video below:

