Wealthy Nigerian businessman, Obi Cubana and his wife, Lush Eby’s banter on social media has left fans amused

Lush called her billionaire husband’s attention to a viral video of a man waking up his woman with bundles of cash

Obi Cubana however refused to see the post and noted that he could not find his glasses to see it better

Popular Nigerian billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana’s banter with his wife, Lush Ebi, has amused a number of social media users.

The celebrity couple recently had a funny exchange on social media after a video of another couple went viral online.

In the video, a man was seen waking up his sleeping partner with several bundles of cash while also telling her to spend in however she wanted.

Obi Cubana reacts after wife called his attention of video where man woke his partner with money. Photos: @obi_cubana, @mufasatundeednut

Source: UGC

The man in the video did not stop there. He took things further by showing his woman a carton of cash and explained that he still had more to spend on her.

Obi Cubana’s wife shows him the video

Soon after the video was posted, Nigerian billionaire, Obi Cubana’s wife, Lush Ebi, brought it to the attention of her man.

Taking to Tunde Ednut’s comment section, Lush tagged her husband and simply wrote:

“Come and see something.”

Obi Cubana then replied his wife by noting that he could not see what she wanted him to see because he didn’t have his glasses.

See their exchange and the video below:

Internet users react

Nigerians on social media were amused by the couple’s display. Read their reactions below:

Emeka.chgz:

“Marked as Unread and Unseen .”

Adesamh:

“Na people wey dey make marriage sweet person be this ....cruise couple.”

S.y.m.b.e.e.s:

“Even billionaire says he doesn’t have his reading glasses yet some people would want to kill somebody son with pressure .”

De_vibes_angel:

“ please explain well.. he doesn’t wear glasses on a Saturday I love this kinda marriage abeg.”

Zoba_chi_ndu:

“The kind of treatment I need right now…. O lord bless my husband abundantly because if you do this one nah smalls.”

Miss__socrates:

“Must be good to be rich. So rich people read videos?? Wow. God where is my Obi.”

