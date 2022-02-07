Nigerian celebrity disk jockey, DJ Cuppy, has taken to social media to lament about how much she dislikes the gym

The billionaire’s daughter shared videos and photos online from her gym session while stating her complaint

The young lady however agreed that nothing good comes easily and how it is just the way it is

Popular Nigerian celebrity disk jockey, DJ Cuppy, has now disclosed to fans on social media just how much she hates the gym.

Taking to her Instagram page and stories, Cuppy posted series of photos and videos from her gym session online.

On her IG story, the DJ was seen lifting a heavy weight. In another post, she lamented about how it had not been easy and how her trainer was killing her.

DJ Cuppy rocks pink sportswear at the gym. Photos: @cuppymusic

Taking to her page, Cuppy shared more photos from the sweaty session and declared her hate for the gym.

She wrote:

“Planned to caption some deep thing about fitness ♀️ BUT the truth is I fu*cking hate the gym. Sadly, nothing comes easy… SO IT IS WHAT IT IS #CuppyDat.”

See her post below:

Internet users react

Some online users encouraged Cuppy while others were amused by her post. Read some comments below:

Giniwonder:

“And the Gym doesn’t like you.”

_.Jayda_mast__:

“Woww ❤️.”

Officialsandib:

“Beautiful .”

Pik2_gram:

“Will you marry me!? ❤️.”

Unstoppablenazz:

“Let’s go Cuppy ️♀️️♀️️♀️️♀️.”

Chioma_nelly_adindu:

“I love this new very confident you.”

Germanni147:

“Relax and enjoy life .”

Fola.omoyeni:

“A new you is emerging...gradually.”

Interesting.

