Actress Rabby Bray has bagged a master's degree under her belt from the University of Ghana Business School

She joined other graduands of the university to walk across the stage for her honours with excitement

Bray had to juggle her studies with her active acting career and her reality TV Show (RabbyStarlet)

Actress Rabby Bray has added a master's degree to her achievements as she graduates from the University of Ghana Business School.

The Ghanaian movie personality earned an Executive Masters in Marketing Management.

She walked across the stage with other graduands of the Class of 2021 to receive her honours.

Ghanaian Actress Rabby Bray Earns Master's Degree From University of Ghana Business School. Photo credit: Rabby Bray

Source: Twitter

Expanding her knowledge

''I pursued my master’s program to expand my knowledge horizon so I can be a better version of myself,'' said Bray, according to Daily Guide Network.

The award-winning actress and philanthropist admitted that the journey to earning her master's was not easy, but she persevered.

Balancing her studies with work

She had to juggle her studies with her job at Devtraco Plus, an active acting career, and her reality TV Show (RabbyStarlet), including thriving within the prevailing pandemic. ''It hasn’t been an easy one,'' she said.

Despite the difficulty, Bray successfully balanced her work on top of her studies and made herself proud.

In an Instagram post, she said:

''A big thank you to Baba God and everyone who supported this dream. On to the next adventure.''

