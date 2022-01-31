Music star, Bella Shmurda, received an inspiring message from his school LASU, where he was begged to return for his degree

According to the school, the singer needs to come back to class and complete his education despite the success he has had in his career

It however appears like Bella is not ready to return to the classroom as he has replied to the school with a shade

Popular Nigeria singer, Bella Shmurda, has finally replied to a message from his school about completing his degree despite his successful career.

A statement from the school had begged the singer to return to class after he tweeted about being stubborn and thanked God for not passing his exams while in school which made him pursue his music career.

Bella shades LASU despite plea to return to school Photo credit: @fineboybella/@lasuofficialpage

Source: Instagram

4 years is nothing

In his reply on Twitter, Bella noted that spending four years in LASU is really nothing to be passionate about.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He disclosed that getting the money is more important as the economy is starving.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

Bella's reply has made the rounds on social media, and below are some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng:

happiness:

"Education isn’t everything but it’s still important."

nellynells__:

"Na Mumu dey take Bella serious."

timwesttt:

"If you don blow, na school go dey chase you. So many stars are dropouts with honorary degrees."

pheebskimnani:

"It won’t hurt to get the degree now that they’re willingly offering it to him."

chuddie_cee:

"Las las, he will still go back and sit for his carryovers."

saucepet_atg:

"lol, I like Bella but this will discourage aspiring students in school from wanting to complete and large number of drop outs in our economy go bad. School no work for you no mean say e no go work for others, everybody get their destiny."

Actor Lala bags second degree from UNILAG

Popular actor, Muyideen Oladapo, fondly called Lala took to social media to share photos of his graduation ceremony from the University of Lagos.

The movie star expressed gratitude to God who made the feat possible despite fame and other engagements he found himself in.

Noting that the degree is just a stepping stone, Lala revealed that he will not stop until he attains the highest level of education.

Source: Legit.ng