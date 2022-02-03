Popular actor Sam Ajibola welcomed his first child in December 2021 and while it has been an exciting addition, it is also a tasking one

Ajibola took to social media with a post lamenting about how he partakes in vigil and goes through different phases for his boy to sleep

Through his daddy duties, the actor has come to appreciate parents more and gave a special shout out to those who have twins

Nollywood actor, Sam Ajibola aka Spiff welcomed his first child with his wife almost two months ago and he has seen the reality of parenting.

The actor shared a video on his page where he and his son were taking a nap, with the little boy on his chest.

Sam Ajibola eases into daddy duties. Photo credit: @samajibola

Source: Instagram

In the caption, the actor revealed that his life has changed completely since his son arrived and he has held vigils and shifts.

He also talked about the hard work that goes into getting the baby to sleep only to wake up and cry when dropped.

Ajibola has now come to appreciate all parents more and gave special kudos to those who have twins.

"My Life has completely changed since i had my first kid. I mean , is this what parents go through? I now partake in daily night vigils and sleep with him during the day so i can run my shift with him at night."

See the post below:

Reactions

ayoadesanya:

"Congratulations dear."

1andreachikachukwu:

"Awww bless ❤️❤️congratulations."

stannze:

"Chai! So adorable "

officialngozinwosu:

"Congratulations sam.it’s a bundle of joy."

zikkyalloy:

"Welcome on board bro."

tosinoludare:

"Welldone DaddyYou're doing beautifully great."

damifunre1:

"❤️❤️❤️I love you now I love the baby more❤️❤️cute cute."

AY shares update as he eases into daddy duties

Richard Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY is still basking in the euphoria of being a new daddy and several Nigerians joined in his joy.

Following the joyous announcement, the actor has taken to his page with a video as proof that he does everything in the house.

AY who had just served his wife breakfast in bed cleared up the plates and revealed that he has been the one doing the cooking, changing diapers, as well as holding the baby while his wife slept.

