Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye, is celebrating her birthday today and even though she is away at work, her people on set made it fun

The actress is currently on filmmaker Kunle Afolayan's set and in a video he shared, he counted down till 12 am to wish Bimbo a happy birthday

Not stopping there, the movie director also surprised the actress by spraying her money as a Yoruba birthday song played in the background

Popular Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye, turned a new age on Friday, February 4, and she has been well celebrated by fans and colleagues on social media.

The actress is currently working on Kunle Afolayan's set and the movie director took out time to start the day on a special note for her.

Bimbo Ademoye is celebrating her birthday. Photo credit: @kunleafolayan

Source: Instagram

Not only did Afolayan count down till 12 am, but he set the mood with a popular Yoruba birthday song and also sprayed the actress money.

Bimbo could not hide her excitement as she screamed out of joy before packing her money.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"Happy birthday to Abimbola the super star @bimboademoye."

Watch the video below:

Fans celebrate Bimbo

temarsdeluxe:

"Happy birthday, sis."

abikeadeaj:

"Happy birthday BIM. It's the way she's picking her money by herself she do not want to get pocoed"

toyinbifarin_ogundeji:

"Happy birthday to you Abímbólá! More blessed returns."

adeyanju_abidemi:

"Happy Birthday to you. I wish you long life and prosperity. Congratulations."

elejire_:

"The full smile came with the entrance of ego.... she be real woman. Happy birthday."

femorich:

"Happy birthday dear, May God bless all that's concerns you ❤️"

ma3teesfashion:

"@bimboademoye .happy birthday beautiful, Haa are you ijebu like me? It's d money you picking you no quick collect drink."

Lateef Adedimeji celebrates birthday

Meanwhile, popular actor, Lateef Adedimeji, was lovingly celebrated by fans and colleagues as he turned a new age on February 1.

The actor himself who had been counting down to his special day shared photos of him which appeared to have been taken for the occasion.

Not stopping there, the actor whose wedding was the talk of the town for days also gushed over the fact that he is celebrating his first birthday as a married man.

Source: Legit.ng