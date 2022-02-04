Veteran actress, Taiwo Ajayi Lycett, seems to have lived a full life at 81 and she took to social media with a post of gratitude

The actress noted that she has lived a full life at 81 and prayed that she reaps the full benefit of her labour over the years

Lycett looks forward to more impactful years and she thanked fans and everyone who has been a source of happiness and joy in her life

Popular actress, Taiwo Ajayi Lycett is looking forward to living the rest of her years on earth impacting people, loving herself and others.

The actress made this known on February 3, when she celebrated her 81st birthday with beautiful photos on her Instagram page.

Fans and colleagues celebrate Taiwo Ajayi Lycett

Lycett made it clear that she had nothing else to ask for as she has lived a full life. She showered prayers on herself and thanked those who have been sources of joy and happiness to her.

She captioned her post:

"81 full years of living! What more can I ask for? Today, on my 81st birthday, I say a lovely prayer for myself: that my life be joyful, exciting and that I reap the full benefits of my labor. I pray that the remainder of my life will be the finest of my life and that I will have no regrets for the rest of my life. My remaining years would be jam-packed with activities, impacting others, loving myself and loving the people around me.."

See the post below:

Birthday messages pour in

shamzgaruba:

"Happy Birthday Mama."

k8henshaw:

"Happy Happy birthday Mama T."

officiallolo1:

"What a beauty....ma may you always enjoy peace and joy that only God gives."

moberrycollections:

"Happy gloriously blessed birthday mama."

dikendidi:

"❤️❤️❤️La Grand Dame of Theatre you are beautiful Happy Birthday."

