Lateef Adedimeji has taken to social media with photos to celebrate his birthday today, February 1

The Nollywood star who praised God beseeched him to answer his prayers and grant all his heart desires

Adedimeji who got married months ago also expressed how elated he is to be celebrating his first birthday as somebody's husband

Popular actor, Lateef Adedimeji, has been lovingly celebrated by fans and colleagues as he turns a new age on February 1.

The actor himself who had been counting down to his special day shared photos of him which appeared to have been taken for the occasion.

Lateef Adedimeji shares photos on birthday Photo credit: @adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

Lateef wished himself a happy birthday and called on God to grant his heart desires and wishes.

Not stopping there, the actor whose wedding was the talk of the town for days also gushed over the fact that he is celebrating his first birthday as a married man.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Happy birthday to Abdullateef Adetola Adedimeji Oh Allah , Grant my wishes and Heart desires. My first Bithday as a married man. May Allah be praised."

See the post below:

Nigerians celebrate Lateef Adedimeji

iambisola:

"Happy birthday."

uzee_usman:

"Happiest birthday baba ❤️❤️❤️"

bosealaoo:

"Many Happy Returns oko Mo!!!! May the Rest of your life be the BEST of it . We Love You."

oyinelebuibon:

"Happy birthday star boy."

elenublade:

"Happy birthday boss long life and prosperity boss God bless ur new age @adedimejilateef ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

__ara_mide_:

"Birthday Blessings brother Allah rahma on you now and forever."

bollybee007:

"May you live long in more wealth, more fame and in good health. Ameen."

jideawobona:

"Happy Birthday Brother , God bless you and all you posses."

kunleafod:

"Happy birthday to you omo ope."

Fans celebrate Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe’s one month anniversary

Actor Adedimeji Lateef innocently shared some lovely photos with his wife Mo Bimpe on his Instagram page.

As expected, fans and celebrity friends took to Lateef's comment section to gush over the beautiful couple.

Surprisingly, many remembered that the couple had clocked one month in their union. Fans also showered compliments on the couple and congratulated them on the milestone they achieved in their career.

Source: Legit.ng