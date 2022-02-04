Talent manager Ubi Franklin has taken to social media to reveal that the crisis in his 4th baby mama Sandra Iheuwa's marriage is because of the pain she has caused him

A post trended online where it was revealed that Sandra's kids have been sent away from her new hubby's home because he doesn't like them

Ubi disclosed that he will reunite with his daughter in future and give her all the love a father could give

Following news that Sandra Iheuwa's new husband, Thompson, kicked out her kids who now live like orphans somewhere, Ubi Franklin has reacted.

The talent manager dropped a lengthy note where he highlighted that Sandra brought the drama she is in currently on herself.

Ubi Franklin says Sandra dragged him for years over nothing. Photo credit: @ubifranklin/@sandraiheuwa

She's paying for her handwork

Ubi asked why people are blaming him when Sandra is simply paying for the pain she has caused him.

He continued by saying that for three years, Sandra dragged him on social media and told different lies about him just to get followers and traction for her business.

Ubi noted that even the bloggers who his baby mama paid to paint him as a bad person have also started receiving their share of embarrassment.

He further said that he has no idea what he did to Sandra but he never thought she would reap her evil ways so soon in life.

I will give all the love a father could give

As for his child, Ubi noted that he will reunite with her one day and give her all the love a father could give his child.

The talent manager is not interested in joining issues with anyone and is focused on building his life, business and responsibilities.

He finished off by saying he is not perfect, but not as terrible as he has been painted to appear.

See the post below

Nigerians react

luxeju_skinfuel:

"She really dragged him and it doesn’t make sense. Issues should be settled off social media."

francesokonedet:

"She really did drag this guy o."

amakamatimo:

"The man might have endured too. The thing nobody know their real stories, but one of them is definitely not telling the truth, and we don't know who."

molly_nma_blessed:

"She dragged you back to back but you don't have to rub her pain back at her....where is your conscience for goodness sake, if not for anything she's your child's mother...stop coming to announce her pain on social media."

Sandra Iheuwa's husband blocks her online

Ubi Franklin’s baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa, seems to be facing another tough time with her new husband, Steve Thompson.

In a new development, it was discovered that Thompson had blocked Sandra on social media for the umpteenth time.

This Instagram blocking came not long after Sandra’s chat about Thompson’s feelings about her children leaked on social media.

