Nigerian comedian, Isbae U, has spoken in defence of his girlfriend, Kemz ‘Mummy Wa’, following his scandal

A lot of ladies had called out Bae U with receipts of how he used to demand sex for roles in his skits

In an apology video, the comedian begged trolls to focus on him and leave his girlfriend, Mummy Wa, out of it and direct their insults at him

Nigerian skit maker, Isbae U, has defended his fellow comedian girlfriend, Mummy Wa, on social media following his actions.

The skit maker was called out on social media by several ladies who accused him of unprofessional conduct in their DMs after he demanded sex from them to get featured in his videos.

These ladies took things a step further by sharing receipts of their encounter with the comedian and this led to him being heavily dragged online.

Apparently, not only Isbae U suffered the consequences but his comedian girlfriend, Mummy Wa, also felt the brunt of it.

In an apology video making the rounds online, Bae U begged people to leave Mummy Wa out of his mess and to focus their insults on him alone.

According to him, she has been through a lot over the matter and she is the reason he is feeling this down by the whole situation.

He said:

“Please I need you to mention the name Bae U and leave Mummy Wa out of this. This girl doesn’t deserve this. Please I am begging you. If what I deserve is dragging down, trying to spoil my name, please remove Mummy wa out of this. I have read comments and this is too much for her.”

Fans’ reactions

Obilewon:

“Nigga stop explaining yourself. Half of these mfs are chests and liers.”

Ebonytina_:

“I’m so embarrassed on her behalf.”

Djfalone:

“He’s embarrassed the poor girl.”

Ejiroorits:

“The sad part is, his girl is seeing the signs early enough oooo and she will still shuck head .Later for future them go say na village ppl ok o.”

_Ewaade:

“Werey say trying to spoil his name who's spoiling your name? You did it or not? Men Will embarrass you..mtcheeeewwe.”

Bimpeeky:

“You sef no reason am when you Dey run inside toilet up and down, you can’t control the trolls Oga, just commot mind.”

Nuella_retty:

“You've begged her? After disgraclng yourself on Obasanjo's internet I hope she didn't forgive you sha.”

Teeto__olayeni:

“People aren't dragging her,they are just surprised she's with someone like you.”

Dictajay:

“Manipulation!!!!! After doing that to her !!!! No body dragged her , we are even trying to make her leave you tf alone because she deserves better, so keep quiet.”

Bae U shares his side of the story

A blog had earlier shared a post from a lady who claimed that the comedian refused to give her an agreed sum after sleeping with her.

Some other ladies also called out the comedian for requesting to sleep with them before he features them in his skit.

In the video, Bae U disclosed that he had to make the video because of those who love him and were let down by his actions.

He continued by saying that he is human and he will not trade blames as he fully accepts it. The skit maker also revealed that he has been heartbroken and weak since the news broke out.

