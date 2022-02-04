Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has reacted to a social media post about the childishness of having a flat stomach

Actress Rita Dominic had recounted a post she found funny when an online user claimed having a flat stomach is childish

Yul quickly agreed with the post and noted that a man like him is not into such childish things, internet users have reacted

Veteran Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, recently joined a conversation on social media about people who have flat stomachs.

On Twitter, the actor’s Nollywood colleague, Rita Dominic, shared a post where she shared how an internet user made her laugh with their take on a flat stomach.

Yul Edochie says having a flat stomach is childish. Photo: @yuledochie

According to Rita, the person claimed that those who have flat stomachs are childish.

She wrote:

“Someone on this app tweeted "having flat stomach is childish" I laughed till tears came out of my eyes.”

Yul Edochie then responded to Dominic’s post by agreeing with the person’s claim. According to the actor, the submission is true.

Not stopping there, the film star noted that men like him do not like childish things.

He wrote:

“True. It's very childish. And men like us don't like childish things.”

See their exchange below:

Internet users react

A number of online users were amused by Yul Edochie’s comment and they reacted to it. Read some of their comments below:

Its_flourish00:

“Father i thank u ..hallelujah I can now walk freely with my GP TANK .”

Its_flourish00:

“God will bless u sir kai this is so emotional for me..”

Ladyque_1:

“Make I use this one hold body .”

_Oghenekaro_:

“Lemme use ds one and console myself .”

Olamiteebo:

“Pot belle people don drop quote .”

Fashiondoctor19:

“Another banger .”

Iam_ade_ola:

“It’s more childish working on flat stomach because of men ♀️ we do to feel more comfortable wearing dresses not for anyone.”

Sweetest_queen_ever_:

“Na mumu Dey get flat tummy ”

Fabulous_jenny:

“ foodies done get hope.”

Interesting.

