Comedian AY and his beautiful wife, Mabel finally welcomed their second child, Ayomide after 13 years

Mabel recently decided to share her story to encourage someone who might be going through the same ordeal

The mum of two revealed that she lost babies without medical explanation and she almost lost Ayomide but only fought harder

To the joy of many, popular comedian AY welcomed his second child earlier this month with his beautiful wife, Mabel after thirteen years.

Mabel has revealed that it was not an easy walk in the park and she shared an emotional post detailing her life threatening ordeal.

AY's wife reveals she had three miscarriages Photo credit: @realmabelmakun

Source: Instagram

I have to encourage someone out there

The mum of two disclosed that she had lost three babies before Ayomide and even though the pregnancy almost went the same way, she was determined and held on tightly to God.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"Three miscarriages with no medical explanations as to the reasons why. It was the same pattern as before,every single thing that happened with the others,happened again,only this time more but I was determined to hold on tight to God and not fail."

Mabel also listed the life threatening moments ad how she struggled not to heap the blame of the miscarriages on herself.

The video also took fans on the journey to having her beautiful baby. Mabel ended the post with a heartfelt appreciation to those who went on the journey with them as well as showered them with love.

"An*al bleeding,threatened miscarriage,difficulty in breathing,I wasn’t psychologically and mentally stable and that,was the hardest part for me,my emotions were all over the place,taking a deep breath in and out to stop myself every time I felt the urge to just break down and cry,struggling within not to blame myself for not protecting and fighting for the survival of the babies I lost. placenta separation,weak uterus."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

mofedamijo:

"Who would’ve known! How would they know!"

ifyokoye1:

"Awesome God ❤️❤️❤️ congratulations once again mama ❤️❤️"

omonioboli:

"THANK YOU JESUS! Who is like unto you! Way maker! Miracle worker! Promise keeper! You have done what no man could do! The greatest physician! We worship you our King ❤️❤️❤️"

amarakanu:

"Bless you sweetheart. Thanks for having the courage to share with us. Ayomide is here to stay. She’s a star girl already. Congratulations to you & your family @realmabelmakun God above all."

AY eases into daddy duties for the second time

Richard Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY basked in the euphoria of being a new daddy and several Nigerians have joined in his joy.

Following the joyous announcement, the actor took to his page with a video as proof that he does everything in the house.

AY who had just served his wife breakfast in bed cleared up the plates and revealed that he has been the one doing the cooking, changing diapers, as well as holding the baby while his wife slept.

Source: Legit.ng