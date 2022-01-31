AY's wife, Mabel Makun has shared a beautiful note specially written for her newborn daughter, Ayomide

The heartfelt address reiterated how much the little girl is loved and how she will be guided by God and her parents through life

Mabel who is still basking in the euphoria of successfully having her second child expressed how blessed she is to be Ayomide's mum

Comedian AY and his wife will remember the miraculous birth of their second child, Ayomide, for the rest of their lives.

The new parents are still reeling in the excitement and joy of finally having their second bundle of joy.

AY's wife wrote a message to her little bundle of joy Photo credit: @realmabelmakun

Blessed to be your mum

Mabel took to her Instagram page with a beautiful and emotional note specially penned to her little baby.

First, she disclosed that Ayomide is God's gift to her and the entire family and she is blessed to have brought her into the world.

She continued by listing qualities her little girl will have to grow into to navigate the strange but exciting world she would find herself in.

The interior decorator further assured her baby that her parents and God will always be there to provide her with all the care and guidance she would ever need in life.

The note did not draw to an end without Mabel showering important prayers on her bundle of joy who she called the apple of God's eye.

Ayomide will also always be known as the little sweetheart that stole her mum's heart.

Sweet reactions

ldadokubo:

"Please print and place this in her room❤️❤️❤️❤️"

orevarita:

"Congratulations once more Ayomide is guided by God forever."

mimimattajewelry:

"So beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

vicdams:

"This is lovely Ayomide."

uc_nnaemeka:

"Another big testimony is coming soonest nnem."

korm4tluv:

"So beautiful... God bless you and your family (Amen)."

Mabel reveals journey to having 2nd kid

To the joy of many, popular comedian AY welcomed his second child with his beautiful wife, Mabel after thirteen years.

Mabel revealed that it was not an easy walk in the park and she shared an emotional post detailing her life-threatening ordeal.

The mum of two disclosed that she had lost three babies before Ayomide and even though the pregnancy almost went the same way, she was determined and held on tightly to God.

