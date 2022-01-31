Popular comedian MC Tagwaye has taken to social media to announce that he welcomed a beautiful baby girl

The funnyman who is known for his impeccable impression of the president, Muhammadu Buhari shared a video where he unveiled his daughter's face

Tagwaye also announced his baby's name as fans and colleagues flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages

Nigerian comedian, MC Tagwaye, has been ushered into the club of fathers as he recently welcomed a beautiful baby girl with his wife.

The comedian dropped an adorable video on his page where he unveiled his daughter's face as well as the process leading up to her birth.

The video showed some of the family members who came to celebrate with the new parents as well as adorable baby moments.

The ecstatic new dad also used the opportunity to announce the beautiful names his bundle of joy had been given.

"Our bundle of JOY, my Princess …. Maryam Iruoma Nadia."

See the post below:

Sweet reactions

iyaboojofespris:

"Congratulations❤️"

nedu_wazobiafm:

"Congrats nwanne❤️❤️❤️❤️"

kinghashthattag:

"Congrats Brother.... She's gorgeous!❤️"

thecuteabiola:

"Congratulations brother❤️"

realvictorosuagwu:

"Nwokoma leee, congratulations and welcome to international father's forum. God bless baby and mum in Jesus name."

callme_frodd:

"Tagwaye Nwannem Congratulations."

queentonita_:

"Wow big congrats she’s so beautiful ❤️"

hishmatn:

"MashaAllah congratulations she looks just like her mom Allah yraya."

dzaurnda:

"Congratulations your Excellency ✊"

AY's wife shares emotional journey to having second baby

To the joy of many, popular comedian AY welcomed his second child with his beautiful wife, Mabel after thirteen years.

The interior decorator revealed that it was not an easy walk in the park and she shared an emotional post detailing her life-threatening ordeal.

The mum of two disclosed that she lost three babies before Ayomide and even though the pregnancy almost went the same way, she was determined and held on tightly to God.

The video also took fans on the journey to having her beautiful baby. Mabel ended the post with a heartfelt appreciation to those who went on the journey with them as well as showered them with love.

