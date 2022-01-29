They Gave It to Me: Yomi Casual Refuses to Tell His Wife the Amount He Splashes on His New Expensive Ride
- Popular Nigerian designer, Yomi Casual has acquired a brand new luxury Toyota Land Cruiser ride and his wife is flaunting it online
- His wife Grace Makun shared a video of the ride as the couples argue about the amount it cost during an interesting conversation
- Grace also bragged about as she showered her her husband with lovely words, Nigrians have reacted to the video of the ride
Ace fashionista, Yomi Casual has got himself a new luxury Toyota Land cruiser ride and his wife, Grace Makun is proud of him.
Grace shared a lovely video of the ride on Instagram as herself and her man discussed the amount of the new automobile.
She also reminisced on the accident Yomi had in 2021:
"When one door closes ; a better one is surely coming that was what I told you after that accident last year after your car was a right off @yomicasual."
Grace maintained that her husband deserved it as she commended his hardworking spirit.
"You want it ; you get it … your hardworking spirit is the best thing I admire, you inspire me soooo much."
Check out the video below:
Congratulatory messages
Lanremakunevents:
"Congratulations my brother more good things to come."
Folacge:
"Congratulations It's raining cars everywhere today ... God is definitely in my neighborhood."
Ms_oborokumo:
"Congratulations I tap into this beautiful blessing for my husband."
Cutemisianoskincare:
"Congratulations fam more to come."
Iamprisca:
"Congratulations I key into your blessings."
Iam_bosseghosa:
"Is an upgraded suv! The dashboard says it all."
Bellsucshoyan:
"See d big.. Android screen...make una check am ooooo....d kind..of..wire Dem take connect oooo."
Thanks for pushing me to have our kids abroad: Yomi Casual celebrates wife
Legit.ng previously reported that Yomi Casual and his wife celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary as he dropped a post on social media.
The sylist appreciated his dear wife for all that she has been to him and their children.
Yomi noted that his wife, Grace chose to love him unconditionally even though she had better options for years ago and also thanked her for pushing him to have their kids abroad.
