Popular Nigerian designer, Yomi Casual has acquired a brand new luxury Toyota Land Cruiser ride and his wife is flaunting it online

His wife Grace Makun shared a video of the ride as the couples argue about the amount it cost during an interesting conversation

Grace also bragged about as she showered her her husband with lovely words, Nigrians have reacted to the video of the ride

Ace fashionista, Yomi Casual has got himself a new luxury Toyota Land cruiser ride and his wife, Grace Makun is proud of him.

Grace shared a lovely video of the ride on Instagram as herself and her man discussed the amount of the new automobile.

Yomi Casual gets new ride. Credit: @yomicasual @lindaikejiblogofficial

Source: Instagram

She also reminisced on the accident Yomi had in 2021:

"When one door closes ; a better one is surely coming that was what I told you after that accident last year after your car was a right off @yomicasual."

Grace maintained that her husband deserved it as she commended his hardworking spirit.

"You want it ; you get it … your hardworking spirit is the best thing I admire, you inspire me soooo much."

Check out the video below:

Congratulatory messages

Lanremakunevents:

"Congratulations my brother more good things to come."

Folacge:

"Congratulations It's raining cars everywhere today ... God is definitely in my neighborhood."

Ms_oborokumo:

"Congratulations I tap into this beautiful blessing for my husband."

Cutemisianoskincare:

"Congratulations fam more to come."

Iamprisca:

"Congratulations I key into your blessings."

Iam_bosseghosa:

"Is an upgraded suv! The dashboard says it all."

Bellsucshoyan:

"See d big.. Android screen...make una check am ooooo....d kind..of..wire Dem take connect oooo."

