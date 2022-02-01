Comic star AY Makun has dedicated a special post to his first daughter on the special occasion of her birthday

The young lady clocked 14 and AY heaped endearments on her in a post shared on his official Instagram page

Many fans and well-wishers were seen in the comment section with congratulatory messages for the comedian’s daughter

Comedian AY Makun’s first daughter, Michelle, is being specially celebrated as she clocks a new age on Tuesday, February 1.

The humour-merchant dedicated a special post to the celebrant on his Instagram page as he marked her 14th birthday.

Comedian AY pens loving note to daughter as she clocks 14. Photo: @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

AY reminisced about her younger days as he pointed out how happy he is to watch her rule the world at the age of 14.

The doting father wrote:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"My lovely daughter, time seems to have flown by. Just the other day you could barely stand like your baby sister Ayomide, and now I get to watch you run the world at age 14! Watching you grow up has been such a joy, and I know that only greatness lies ahead for you., with a baby sister to share your dreams and aspirations with."

AY wished Michelle a happy birthday celebration and accompanied the post with some lovely family pictures.

See below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

amarakanu said:

"Happy birthday Michelle."

officialosas said:

"Happiest Birthday to your princess."

chikagraceiky said:

"Happy glorious birthday to you big sis. Birthday blessings always❤️."

mimilanshy__ said:

"Nothing like having a baby sister to share all you have with the joy, happiness, excitement, and fun . Happy birthday to her llnp and congratulations once more to you and your family."

ah.mah.rah said:

"Ayomide must be mentioned in every little opportunityLOVE TO SEE IT!!"

Comedian AY and wife welcome second child in the US

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that comedian Ayo Makun and his wife, Mabel welcomed their second baby together.

The celebrity couple waited for 13 years before becoming parents again and the comedian has expressed his satisfaction over the latest addition.

AY shared a lovely video of his wife and new baby girl in the hospital in the US as he presented them with lovely balloons, flowers, and teddy bear gifts.

Source: Legit.ng