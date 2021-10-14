Popular fashion designer Yomi Casual and his wife are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary and he dropped a post on social media

Taking to his Instagram page, the stylist appreciated his wife for all that she has been to him and their children

Yomi noted that his wife still chose to love him unconditionally even though she had better options four years ago

Celebrity fashion designer, Yomi Casual, has taken to social media to let the world know what his wife, Grace, means to him as they mark their fourth wedding anniversary.

He shared a photo on his Instagram page and accompanied it with a lengthy note of appreciation to the mother of his kids.

Yomi Casual and his wife Grace Photo credit: @yomicasual/@fabjewels_official

Loving me unconditionally

The stylist thanked his wife for loving and choosing him even though she had a better option four years ago.

"On this beautiful day I want to say thank you for loving me unconditionally even when you had a better option 4 years ago, thank you for saying yes to my marriage proposal."

He revealed that his wife helped him cut down expenses during their wedding and has helped him make smart life decisions one of which was having their kids abroad.

"Thank you for pushing me to give birth to our kids abroad, ( one Of my biggest achievement ever!) thank you for helping me secure those properties, ( they are worth millions now)."

The doting husband thanked his woman for being a great mum to their kids and being contented with what he has to offer.

Yomi also thanked his wife for constantly reminding him of who he was before they met.

"Thank you for correcting my local Warri grammar sometimes ( baba Dey drop bomb back to back) thank you for reminding me of who I was before I met you, ( in your words, yomi you be brand oh!)"

See the post below:

Nigerians celebrate with Yomi Casual

kennethokolie:

"Happy anniversary my people @fabjewels_official."

brodashaggi:

"Happy wedding Anniversary."

ogu30:

"Nice one bro. Happy Anniversary and Congratulations."

mimiorjiekweng:

"Happy Anniversary."

thenjiwecomedy:

"Happy anniversary my beautiful people."

bensonokonkwo:

"Happy anniversary my brother."

the.segunarinze:

"Congratulations wish you both a lifetime of happiness together."

realsusanpeters:

"Happy anniversary black tailor and wifey."

Yomi Casual appreciates wife with Mercedes Benz

Yomi Casual reassured his dear wife, Grace, and gave her something to be happy about amid the celeb marriage dramas that have rocked social media.

The doting husband surprised his woman with a brand new Mercedes Benz SUV and she couldn’t hide her excitement as she shared the news online.

Yomi's wife took to her Instastory channel with a video showing the new whip which was carefully parked in their garage.

