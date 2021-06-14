Fashion designer, Yomi Casual, has given all thanks to God after surviving a serious automobile crash

The celebrity stylist shared a photo of his completely damaged car on his social media page and another that showed him in a hospital bed

Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry flooded the comment section with words of prayers and support for Yomi

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular fashion designer, Yomi Casual, was recently involved in an automobile crash that left his car seriously damaged.

The celebrity stylist took to his page on Instagram with a post notifying his fans and followers about his experience and how the lord was merciful enough to help him escape the car mishap.

Yomi posted a photo of the damaged car on his page. From indications, the accident happened during the nighttime.

Fashion designer Yomi Casual hospitalized after escaping car accident. Photo: @yomicasual

Source: Instagram

In a different slide, the actor was seen on a hospital bed where his vitals were being monitored.

He, however, appeared to have escaped the scene unhurt.

Check out his post below:

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Goodwill messages pour in from fans and colleagues

Shortly after sharing the news, many were spotted in Yomi’s comment section with words of concern about his wellbeing.

Read comments sighted below:

agathamoreno said:

"Sending you love and God speed recovery, please be careful you got beautiful and blessed family and friends that need you."

claudialumor said:

"Oh dear! Speedy recovery Yomi. Sorry about this. It is well. Please stay save."

koffithaguru said:

"By his grace you shall be valiant. God be praised."

eriata_ese said:

"Jesus ‍♀️ thank God for your life bro you will live long."

the.segunarinze said:

"God be praised here's wishing you Godspeed. Thank God for Mercy and Grace upon you".

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Prankster Zfancy survives auto-crash

Several weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that popular content creator, Zion Ubani, gave thanks to God after he and some team members made it out alive after getting involved in a car crash.

The popular prankster shared a photo and video on his page showing the serious damage wrought on the cars.

The video captured the moment Ubani was helped into another vehicle by a police officer who was present at the scene of the car mishap.

Source: Legit Nigeria