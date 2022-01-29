Veteran media mogul, Mo Abudu has expressed her excitement after welcoming her second grand child

Mo Abudu made the announcement of her second grandson via her Instagram page and also revealed the baby's name

She also confirmed her aged parents now have 2 great grand children as she shared a photo of herself carrying the baby

Popular Nigerian media mogul, Mo Abudu has announced the arrival of her second grand child, Ireoluwa on social media.

The proud grandma noted that her child gave birth to the baby two weeks ago and hinted that TJ is now a big brother.

Mo Abudu welcomes her second grand son. Credit: @moabudu

Source: Instagram

According to Mo Abudu via her Instagram post:

"It’s an amazing feeling, being grandmother to two amazing boys."

She also disclosed the ages of her parents who now have great grand children:

"Seeing my dear mum now 80 and grandpa Abudu 95 now great grandparents for the second time gives our families priceless joy."

And gave shoutouts to her children:

"My darling Temidee and Adebola, congratulations. I pray God keeps you all enveloped in his arms now and always."

Check out the post below:

Congratulatory messages

Nigerians have showered Mo Abudu with congratulatory messages.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Symplyhorlly:

"Congratulations to the family."

_Vyvyen.obi

"Congratulations to her."

Omagalleria:

"Congratulation ma."

Mystic_curves:

"Congratulations ma, these ones are automatic omo olowo like this ooo. Dear God make my own children be rich kids as well, make dem dey ball without stress. Awon omo London."

Vogueby_ad:

"See as those kids fresh like today bread! Omo money good o, congratulations grandma, many more incoming. We suppose come party like this but dem no dey naija."

