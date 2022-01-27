The creator of Frema Shows TV has released stunning photos to mark her 50th birthday in style

Frema, who looks younger than her actual age, has left people astonished with her youthful hue and dazzling beauty

Many who have commented on her breathtaking snaps noted that she doesn't look her age

Founder of Frema Shows TV, Frema has released stunning photos highlighting her ageless looks as she clocked 50 years old on Tuesday, January 25.

Turning half a century looked good on Frema, whose birthday photos have dazzled many social media users.

To mark the occasion, she sported a gorgeous sparkling gold ensemble and moderate earrings. She looked simple but classy.

The woman looks young. Photo credit: Frema

Source: Facebook

Life's greatest gift

Captioning the frames on social media, she wrote:

''50th Birthday and Golden Jubilee wishes to me. Being able to see my 50th birthday in great health and joy is one of the greatest life’s gifts to me. Happy Blessed Birthday To Me,'' her post read.

Frema released several stunning photos as she delivered different poses with style and grit.

Dazzles many with her looks

Her photos have garnered tons of reactions and comments from her followers. YEN.com.gh has selected a few below:

Dorothy Duncan said:

''Happy Birthday to you and many more happy returns.''

Nana Erquiya Brilla commented:

''Happy glorious birthday to you aunty Frema. Soar higher.''

Albert Conduah said:

''Beautiful Lady happy birthday.''

Nana Erquiya Brilla noted:

''My favorite.''

Daniel Maxim reacted:

''Wow, you look 25. You're blessed. Happy birthday."

See her photos below:

Source: Legit.ng